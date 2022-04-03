Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 40.7% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Meter Governance has a market cap of $7.46 million and $1.61 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00005064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004056 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.