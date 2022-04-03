MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at $87,923,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,432,000 after purchasing an additional 69,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

