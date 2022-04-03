Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after purchasing an additional 640,284 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

MCHP traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,671. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.