Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Micromines (MICRO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Micromines coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $32,674.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.86 or 0.07587104 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,953.82 or 1.00077561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.