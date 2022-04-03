Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s Largest Position

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 23,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average is $311.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

