MileVerse (MVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.29 Million

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. MileVerse has a market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $589,847.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.83 or 0.07481177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,542.02 or 1.00087931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046701 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse

MileVerse Coin Trading

