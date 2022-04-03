MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.18 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.38 or 0.00024616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $123.18 million and $158,101.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00726767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,828,169 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

