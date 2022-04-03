Mina Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00005882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $48.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049758 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.62 or 0.07551783 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,897.66 or 0.99662071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 444,127,054 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

