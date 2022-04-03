Mint Club Tops One Day Volume of $2.62 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Mint Club has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $12.35 million and $2.62 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.