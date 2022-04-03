Minter Network (BIP) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $10.53 million and $7,377.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00244888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00210805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.71 or 0.07533188 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,676,047,936 coins and its circulating supply is 5,470,838,369 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

