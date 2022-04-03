MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $4,698.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,566.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.73 or 0.07528459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00273797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00808888 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012855 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00463727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00382912 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

