Mirror Protocol (MIR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.88 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $131.33 million and approximately $49.88 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.37 or 0.07544105 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 1.00199623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

