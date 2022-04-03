Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $384.62 or 0.00837628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $66,457.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.83 or 0.07595975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,994.38 or 1.00111518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 25,155 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

