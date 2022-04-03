Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Reaches $10.42 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $27,792.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $23.70 or 0.00051124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.69 or 0.07518092 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.76 or 1.00232440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054528 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 439,639 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

