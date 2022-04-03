Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,664.00

Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $7,664.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $43.70 or 0.00093905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.49 or 0.07521370 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,461.51 or 0.99830127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046697 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 160,424 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars.

