Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Tops One Day Volume of $14,681.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $14,681.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $75.13 or 0.00161720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.71 or 0.07533188 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.69 or 1.00138893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00054729 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 92,861 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

