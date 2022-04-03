Mist Price Reaches $0.11 (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Mist has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $2.19 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00108705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

