Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.40 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

