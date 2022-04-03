Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MUFG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,665. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.