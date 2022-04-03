Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 30,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in Visa by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 70,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.26. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

