Mizuho Securities USA LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.74. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

