MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will post $748.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.80 million to $750.10 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $693.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,464,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 447.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $141.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day moving average of $155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $135.56 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

