Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $176.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,054 shares of company stock worth $31,192,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

