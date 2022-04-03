ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will post sales of $565.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.90 million. ModivCare posted sales of $456.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at about $924,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $120.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -231.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

