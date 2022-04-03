ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $565.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will post sales of $565.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $571.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.90 million. ModivCare posted sales of $456.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter valued at about $924,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $120.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -231.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
