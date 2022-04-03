Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

