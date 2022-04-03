Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.28 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.35 million and $8,625.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00465681 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

