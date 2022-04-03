Monetha Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $152,355.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00108251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.