MoonTools (MOONS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $117.00

MoonTools (MOONS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $11.92 or 0.00025687 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTools has a total market cap of $327,859.52 and approximately $117.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.78 or 0.07555690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,400.87 or 0.99975028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.