Myriad Market Capitalization Hits $982,999.24 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 35% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $982,999.24 and approximately $16.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,819,732,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

