Naka Bodhi Token Market Cap Achieves $511,900.13 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $511,900.13 and $25,713.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.70 or 0.07572497 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.77 or 1.00024930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.