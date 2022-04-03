Nash (NEX) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Nash (NEX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Nash has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Nash has a total market cap of $14.55 million and approximately $192,592.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.35 or 0.07495615 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,521.28 or 0.99563431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

