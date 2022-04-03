National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

