National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,309 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $140.67.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

