National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 94,466 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after buying an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $13,553,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

