National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

GPC stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

