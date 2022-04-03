National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $348.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

