National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Shares of OSK opened at $99.43 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

