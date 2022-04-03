National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 54,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Nutrien by 2,650.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 124,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 119,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

