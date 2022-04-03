National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,275,758. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.25.

UPST stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $191.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

