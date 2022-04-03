National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after acquiring an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.64 and a 200-day moving average of $393.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $329.69 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.