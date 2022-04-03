National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

RA stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.