National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 50.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Illumina by 151.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $363.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

