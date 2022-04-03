National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $227.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.97. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

