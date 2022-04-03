National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $180.88 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.01 and its 200-day moving average is $210.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

