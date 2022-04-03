National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after acquiring an additional 931,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.