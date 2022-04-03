National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,181 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

