National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

