National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14.

