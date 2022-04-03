National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 291.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $305.54 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.50.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.