National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.